15 years for raping granny

Tokelo Rasephei

Mafeteng

MAMELLO Lecheko, a 28-year-old man from Ha Hlelesa, in Mafeteng has been slapped with a 15 years prison term after he was found guilty of burglary and raping a 63-year old woman from his village.

The Mafeteng Magistrate’s Court sentenced Lecheko to 10 years in prison for rape and another five years for burglary.

In another case, a 40-year-old Public Works and Transport employee was found with possession of 121 national identification cards and 15 bank cards that were reported missing by a loan shark in Mafeteng district.

Police spokesperson, Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said on 15 February, MM Finance reported that their office had been broken into and some of their property had been stolen.

The man awaits trial while in police custody.

Maseru

Two teenage boys have been arrested by Thamae police after they were found in possession of a bag of stolen alcohol.

According to details provided by the police, the duo reportedly broke into a liquor store at Lekhaloaneng.

They await trial in police custody.

In another case, two men aged 25 and 27 from Ha Leqele and Thaba Bosiu were on 15 March arrested for raping a 28-year-old woman at Maseru Bridge.

Reports show that, on 15 March the men offered the lady assistance with her luggage upon her entry into the country. They however turned on her and raped her, took her phone and a wallet containing M450.

The duo awaits a court appearance in police custody.

Thaba Tseka

Mohlabathe Motsoari (23), Molupe Tsietsi (27) and Thibela Seleke (63) from Ha Sephapho were on 15 March remanded by the Thaba Tseka Magistrate’s Court on M500 bail after they were dragged to court for stock theft.

The trio however, failed to pay the bail and were locked up pending their trial.

Mafeteng

A 24-year-old, Pakiso Thekiso, from Mauteng, Ha Sanaha was sentenced to one year in prison by the Mafeteng Magistrate’s Court after he convicted of illegal possession of an unlicensed 7.65mm firearm.

Mr Thekiso was given an option to pay a M2000 fine but he failed to raise the amount and has been sent to prison.