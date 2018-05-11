A-Division in Top8 showdown

Mikia Kalati

PROMOTED A Division sides, Galaxy and Swallows, are hoping to add the A-Division Top8 trophy to their cabinets as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

Galaxy defeated Lithabaneng Golden on penalties while Swallows beat Ketane 3-1 to reach the semi-finals.

They were joined by Manonyane who beat Litšilo and Lifofane who got the better of Lijabatho.

Galaxy take on Manonyane in the first semi-final while Swallows, who will be making their return to top flight football in the new season, take on Lifofane.

A Division management Committee (ADMACO) public relations officer, Mothusi Letsie, said they had lively competition during the quarter-finals.

“The semi-final and finals will both be played at Bambatha Tšita Sports on Saturday and Sunday respectively,” Letsie said.

“It has been a good tournament and the support has been commendable. I think the only challenge has been reckless drinking from some of the supporters.”

Local leagues have been dogged with shambolic officiating lately and there have been a few cases where fans have violently attacked referees.

However, Letsie said so far in the competition they have not received any complaints which could be an indication that teams and fans are happy with the officiating.

“We have had no complaints regarding officiating which means that the clubs are happy with how match officials handled the game.

“The one to be noted is that the teams that are going to the semi-finals are those that won their two streams and that finished in fourth positions.

“It is also balanced in that we have two remaining from each of the two streams and we are looking forward to the semi-finals and the final on Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

The winners will walk away with a trophy and M12 000.

There will also be individual prizes for the Player of the Tournament, Goalkeeper of the Tournament and the Top Goal scorer.

The competition is once again bankrolled by the Lesotho Football Association as ADMACO is in its sixth year running the league without corporate sponsorship.

Swallows are the defending champions.