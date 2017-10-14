ABC youths celebrate milestone

Nthatuoa Koeshe

THE ALL Basotho Convention Youth League (ABCYL) has hailed the party’s “tremendous growth” since its formation 11 years ago.

ABCYL spokesperson, Mphonyane Lebesa, made the remarks in a press statement released early this week.

The ABC is the main ruling partner in a four party coalition which also includes the Alliance of Democrats, the Basotho National Party and the Reformed Congress of Lesotho. It was formed in October 2006 under the leadership of current Prime Minister, Thomas Thabane.

Mr Lebesa the said the party had proved itself through strides which had seen it rise to become the main governing party.

“Soon after the party’s formation in 2006, the ABC contested the 17 February 2007 Lesotho general elections and won 17 constituency and 10 proportional representation (PR) seats, the largest ever by a newly formed political party in the history of Lesotho,” Mr Lebesa said.

He said five years later after its formation, ABC raised its tally to 30 seats during the 2012 general election with 26 constituencies and four PR seats. In 2015 ABC won 41 constituencies and six PR seats and in 2017 ABC won 50 constituencies and 1 PR seats.

“As we make this statement, Basotho have just come from the local government elections where we won 888 electoral divisions and 113 PR seats.

“ABC was established under the auspices of democracy, love and unity.

“The party’s growth could be likened to a Christian’s journey. The ABC and its followers came across many disheartening challenges where some even lost their lives in the name of this party,” he said, adding, the ABCYL expected the party faithful to respect the party’s leadership and avoid bringing it into disrepute.

Mr Lebesa said while members were free to express their opinions in any media platform, such views should be seen as individual opinions and should not be misconstrued as the official party position.

He said as part of celebrating the party’s milestone, the ABCYL committee would visit factory workers, orphanages as well as constituencies where they planned to start projects such as the growing vegetables to eradicate hunger. They would also visit tertiary students to discuss their challenges.