Acting DPP’s house burgled

’Marafaele Mohloboli

ARMED burglars have broken into Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane’s home in Maseru and stolen her laptop computer.

The housebreaking occurred on Tuesday night while Adv. Motinyane was still at work. The break-in was witnessed by some neighbours who did not raise any alarm after noticing that the suspects were armed.

Speaking to the Lesotho Times this week, Adv. Motinyane said she had temporarily moved to a new residence out of fear that this was not an ordinary case of housebreaking and theft.

“I believe this is a warning that I should watch my back, hence for safety reasons, I had to move to another place of residence,” Adv. Motinyane said, adding, “So far, I noticed that only my laptop and training shoes are missing”.

Adv. Motinyane was appointed Acting DPP by the Public Service Commission last month after Advocate Leaba Thetsane KC went on leave pending his retirement.

Police spokesperson, Inspector Mpiti Mopeli, confirmed the housebreaking and theft case, adding investigations were underway.

“We understand that Adv. Motinyane called the nearest police station and as per police procedure, the crime scene was attended,” Insp Mopeli said.

“As police we are interested to find out whether this crime could be related to her work or it was a random case of housebreaking and theft.”

Insp Mopeli said they were prepared to grant Adv. Motinyane police protection upon request.