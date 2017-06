The Alliance for Democrats’ (AD) Khama Phakiso Edwill has lost the Mphosong#7 Constituency in Saturday’s National Assembly elections after polling 558 votes which translated to 8.6% of the votes.

It was won by the ALL Basotho Convention’s (ABC) Motsoane Libe Geoge who polled 2649 votes, which constituted 40.8% of the votes. In second place was the Democratic Congress’ (DC) Thethe Rantuba John with 2634 votes, which constituted 40.6% of the votes.