All set for Diva’s all-white picnic

Mamohlakola Letuka

MASERU Club grounds will be turned into a sea of white this Saturday as the Diva’s Network Southern Africa return with the second edition of their All-white Tuku (headscarf) Picnic.

This year’s event brings together women in a fun-filled environment to raise funds for the Beautiful Dream Society- a humanitarian organisation dedicated to fighting exploitation and empowering vulnerable people by providing love, protection and education in partnership with the church and community.

The goal is to raise awareness in the fight against child marriages and the abuse of women as well as to offer rehabilitation services to rescued victims of human trafficking.

The event was originally slated for 4 October to coincide with independence celebrations but it had to be postponed to 21 October due to bad weather.

Tsholofelo Motsie, the founder of the Diva Network Southern Africa, said the network brought together women to “ignite the mind, body and soul” and empower each them through different activities.

“The Diva Network SA is a network of women who get together to party for a purpose and we adopt a certain theme for each event,” Motsie said, adding this time they had adopted the Beautiful Dream Society.

“We are supporting Beautiful Dream Society which deals with survivors of human trafficking and child marriages.”

She said most of the 250 tickets had been sold because the event was highly anticipated.