All set for Fashion Meets Music show

Mohalenyane Phakela

THE stage is set for the second edition of the annual Fashion Meets Music Lesotho (FMML) at Lehakoe Recreation Club this Saturday.

Dubbed “A distinct fusion of tapestry and notes”, it will be a glamourous night of fashion from different African countries at the event which will also showcase some of the music talents this country has to offer.

South Africa based actor ‘Matli Mohapeloa will co-host the event with Ms Kiva as well as Channel O presenter and rapper, Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena, who is also billed to perform.

South African DJ Churchill and DJ Touch of Soul are also expected to hold it down behind the DJ booth, with South African actor Donovan Lekgothwane and Nozipho Mahlangu set to make guest appearances. Rapper Dunamis will represent the home-brewed talent.

FMML was launched last year by fashion houses, Quiteria & George as well as Dazzle Collection as a platform to promote fashion and music in the country.

Event director, Motṧoene Lebona, recently told the Weekender that they had invited designers from different African countries and they would pair them with locals to ensure the latter get the much-needed exposure and wider experience.

Fashion designers will be drawn from Mozambique, Ghana, Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, Malawi, Kenya and Nigeria.

“The event is specifically designed to promote the work of Lesotho’s fashion designers, especially design students to educate them through practical experience whilst weighing their competency against designers from different parts of the continent,” Lebona said.

“Furthermore, FMML seeks to blend fashion with the development of up and coming music artistes based in the country who will perform alongside famous musicians from Africa.”

The event will also honour Dunamis and legends such as Bhudaza and Tšepo Tšola for their outstanding contribution to the music industry.

There are also two categories of Best Male and Best Female that will be awarded to the artiste who receives the highest votes.

Rappers, Morena Leraba and Bible Verse as well as Jazz musician, Selimo Thabane have been nominated for the Best Male while songbirds, Linkeng, Tṧoamathe and Mookho have been nominated for the Best Female award.

To vote for each one can visit the Fashion Meets Music Lesotho page on Facebook and post the code of the chosen artiste as many times as possible.