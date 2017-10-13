All set for Fashion Meets Music show

Mohalenyane Phakela

THE second edition of the Fashion Meets Music Lesotho (FMML) show which will be held on 11 November at Lehakoe Recreation Club is expected to feature fashion designers from various African countries.

FMML was launched last year by fashion houses, Quiteria & George and Dazzle Collection as a platform to promote fashion and music in the country.

Quiteria & George is a fashion outfit owned by Lesotho-born, Quiteria Kekana, and South African, George Malelu.

It has dressed South African celebrities that include Boitumelo Thulo, Terry Pheto and Nomuzi Mabena as well as local beauty queens, Mojabeng Senekal, and Miss Lesotho 2017, Mpoi Mahao.

Dazzle Collection was launched in 2015 in Maseru and is owned by South African-born creative director, Mapula Mofokeng-Lebona and designer, Delma Tshabalala.

Event director, Motšoane Lebona, this week said they had invited designers from countries such as Mozambique, Ghana, Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Nigeria.

“The event is specifically designed to promote the work of Lesotho’s fashion designers, especially design students to educate them through practical experience,” Lebona said.

“The aim is to familiarise them with the industry so that they can grow to become sought-after designers. That is why we invited designers from other countries to weigh in with international competency.

“Furthermore, FMML seeks to blend fashion with the development of music artistes based in the country. The artistes have the opportunity to perform alongside famous musicians from the continent. Last year local artistes shared the stage with South Africa’s Motswako pioneer, HHP.”

Liteboho Molise, who plays Teboho in South African popular soapie, Muvhango, was one of the MCs. She recently send a video message on the organisers’ page asking people to support the initiative so as to develop local talent.

“While I was MC at the 2016 edition of Fashion Meets Music, I realised that there is so much talent in Lesotho that needs nurturing and exposure to take on the rest of the continent.

“I was also captivated by the musical talent with Nirex being my favourite of the night.

“Let us support the initiative which gives Basotho designers and musicians platform and let’s make it bigger this time,” Molise said.