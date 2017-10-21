All set for Mohokare Classic

Mikia Kalati

IT is all systems go for the two-day Nedbank Mohokare Golf Classic which will be held this weekend at Maseru and Ladybrand (South Africa) Golf Clubs.

A representative of the organising committee, Mamoabi Phori, this week told the Lesotho Times that that all was in place to host the 144 golfers that will participate in the annual event.

“Preparations have gone well and they are at an advanced stage,” Phori said.

“The sponsors, organising committee and players are all looking forward to yet another successful hosting of the classic.

“The Nedbank Mohokare Golf Classic was started in 2003, and it is a Nedbank sponsored event that has been running for the last 14 years.

“It is part of initiatives to support and promote sports development in the country with a focus on golf, including for women and youth.”

She said the tournament was also part of an initiative to promote tourism among Lesotho, South Africa and the entire Southern African (SADC) region.

“The Mohokare Classic is open to all golfers, young and old, male and female.

“Players register as individuals and are teamed up into teams of 4 to provide a mix of handicaps in terms of ability and to promote a spirit of good competitiveness.

“The expectation is for a playing field of 144 local and regional golfers. The method of play will be the short-gun start.”

Lopang Andrew Seme and Fortunate Jackson who won last year’s edition are back to defend their titles.

Another member of the organising committee, Mpeake Sekhibane, thanked Nedbank Lesotho for their continued support for the tournament.

“We are all looking forward to the tournament which will be graced by golfers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Lesotho.

“It is going to be two days of exciting golf with the prize giving ceremony to be graced by King Letsie III, Sports Minister, Kabelo Mafura and Tourism Minister, Motsie Motsie.

“The sport has seen a lot of growth in the country in recent years thanks to tournaments like the Mohokare Classic.

“We now have female golfers as well as the youth which is exciting and good for its growth,” Sekhibane said.