All set for Skebza-D EP launch

Mamohlakola Letuka

MOKEBE Mohasoa, popularly known as Skebza-D, is set to launch his Mohokare EP in collaboration with Moswai Rachene (also known as Trigger) at Dona@balos in Maseru on Saturday.

In an interview with the Weekender, Skebza–D said the EP was a continuation of their collaboration, showing that they were continuing their journey together.

“Our first collaboration was in 2015, called Mohokare and this is experimental project is meant to show the journey of crossing Mohokare continues,” he said.

“The album was inspired by our life experiences and our love for taking the Sesotho language to a global stage.”

He said that the tracks on the album conveyed different messages, for instance, the first video, Udlame featuring South African, Madale, is about racial tensions in Africa.

He said they would perform all tracks at the launch, where they would also feature the likes of Stlofa, Goduza and Sthola sa Makwera.

He said the album would be distributed to shops, as well as events and promotions, adding they launch a DVD later in the year.

“We will also put them on I-tunes but there won’t be free downloads.”

Skebza–D co-produced the EP along with Trigger, Sir Edi and Tes-bee.