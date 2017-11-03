All set for Workers’ Extravaganza

Mohalenyane Phakela

THE annual End of Year Worker’s Extravaganza is on tomorrow night at Lehakoe Recreation Club in Maseru and the event will be graced motivational speakers and feature performances by pop-classic trio Kingdom Classics, Gospel star Sentšo, Famo’s Rabotšo le Semanyane among others.

The motivational speakers include the likes of Moruti Maine from South Africa’s Lesedi FM as well as Lesotho’s Calvin Motebang, Tšepiso Sesioane and Puseletso Ramokhethi.

DJ Alex, a representative of Jam Sessions who have organised the event for the past four years, this week told the Weekender that they aimed to motivate the working class in a relaxed setting.

“The idea was born in 2014 as Jam Sessions’ idea to offer the working class an opportunity to socialise with each other in a fun-filled environment,” DJ Alex said, adding Jam Sessions DJs including DJ Alex, Napolinah and TshepzaDJ would also perform along with comedian Cura as the MC.

“We are expecting people from different companies to can come and share ideas, challenges and equip each other with skills.

“We do this at the end of the year as this is the time that most companies close for the Christmas holidays and this is the best time to look back and also plan for the coming year.”