Alliance celebrates silver Jubilee

Mamohlakola Letuka

ALLIANCE Insurance this week launched a campaign to mark its silver jubilee at a champagne popping ceremony at the organisation’s offices in Maseru in the presence of senior management and founding staff.

The company first opened its doors in 1993 in Maseru with less than 10 employees and has now grown to over 300 employees including consultants hired on part time basis.

At the time that the company was launched, it was only one of two insurance entities in the country and it immediately stood out with a vision to create an extraordinary bridge in insurance service provision in the country.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Financial Officer, Mohapinyane Taole, said they would celebrate the milestone giving back to their clients through products and services spread across the whole year.

He said every victory that the company has scored this far was due to the dedication and loyalty of their clients.

“If it was not for our policy holders we would not be where we are today,” Mr Taole said.

“The benefits are going to be reaped by our clients because we owe our existence to them.”

He said 25 years ago, Alliance saw an opportunity to serve both private sectors and ordinary Basotho which they have seized.

In a statement released by the company, Alliance said: “All we had was glimmer of hope and bright ideas, we saw a gap in the market and we were determined to fill to the best of our ability”.

“We did not know the impact our dream would have on the local business landscape and lives of our people.”

The statement said that the company prides itself in being locally owned, which enables them to understand their clients and working tirelessly to meet the insurance needs.

“Our CSI committee is fully committed to ensuring that the company gives back to the community that has supported its growth for the last 25 years.

“We are proud that we have been able to give back and sponsor different but equally important causes ranging from giving financial support to the Lesotho Special Permit Project by the Ministry of home Affairs Lesotho, police station renovations. We have also managed to build a police station office in Mapoteng,” further reads the statement.

Alliance also prides in dynamism as the company continues to customize its products and services to suit the diverse needs of the insurance sector.

“We have come a long way, and we pride ourselves with the knowledge of our clients and being able to meet their needs.”

Among the company’s products are Mereka livestock cover which is a first in the country as well as U-Mang? Funeral Cover which are both highly innovative.

Alliance received three diamond PMR awards for excellence coming first in the Overall in Life Insurance, Short-term Insurance and the Overall Most Innovative Company Award.