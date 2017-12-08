Alliance Française line up concert

Mohalenyane Phakela

Alliance Française de Maseru, will bring their 2017 calendar of events to an end with various activities including a concert to be headlined by Morena Leraba and Johannesburg-based BLK JKS today at Ouh La La Café.

Morena Leraba is a musician and shepherd from of Ha-Mojela in Mafeteng district, located south of Lesotho’s capital Maseru.

His lyrics are deeply rooted in Lesotho’s traditional music mostly influenced by the Famo genre.

BLK JKS (pronounced Black Jacks) are a South African rock band from Johannesburg, formed in 2000. Having toured the United States of America and several European countries, the band is currently working on its second album which will feature Morena Leraba. The stage will be opened by The Frequent Traveller’s Programme from Germany.

Alliance Française has been promoting French as well as local culture in Lesotho since 1981, and throughout the years it has formed partnerships with Sotho organisations and artistes, opening doors to different arts and cultural initiatives by Basotho and the French community in Lesotho.

The concert is part of the celebrations which started last Friday with an exhibition by photographers, Meri Hyöky and Selebalo Molefe. The exhibition will run till 15 December when the offices close for Christmas.

The exhibition explores and celebrates craftsmanship and people who work with their hands in modern-day Lesotho. Featured in the exhibition are photographs of sheet metal workers, woodworkers, chefs, hairstylists and bricklayers.

The Christmas market featuring various Lesotho made products also started on Monday at Alliance Française premises and will run till Saturday. On Tuesday there was also a poetry open mic contest featuring several local wordsmiths.

Tomorrow filmmaker Teboho Edkins together with the Swiss movie students will host an interactive discussion with local film practitioners on movies and how they are made.