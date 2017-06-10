Alliance Française lines up intercultural fest

Mohalenyane Phakela

ALLIANCE Française has lined up a number of events for the month of June aimed at promoting the intercultural relationship between France and Lesotho, beginning with tomorrow’s Does my brain have a sex? documentary screening.

Written and directed by Laure Delesalle, the 52 minute film explores the differences, if any, between the two sexes.

This will be followed later in the day by director/producer Liatile Mohale’s provocative one hander play, What to eat which will open to a limited audience.

On 16 June, the Ouh Lala Café will play host to the Fete de la Musique.

The Fête de la Musique, also known as Music Day, Make Music Day or World Music Day, is an annual music celebration which is held in June in French-speaking countries around the world.

It is open to any participant and allows the expression of all styles of music in a cheerful atmosphere. The festival is also premised on attracting a large audience, working to popularise musical practice for the young and the not so young people from all social backgrounds.

The Lesotho edition will be headlined by Lesotho’s very own, The Maniacs and TIAS from the Reunion Island.

The music festival will be followed that same day by a screening of the documentary, Les cavaliers du ciel. Shot in 2016 in Semonkong, the movie was commissioned by the French TV channel Equidia.

Over the course of several months, the film crew followed two young Basotho taking part in traditional horse races.

With its beautiful images, this film is a magnificent presentation of the Mountain Kingdom and its rich traditions. The movie screening will be followed by a short discussion with the film-maker and the two young heroes, Kabelo and Mpho.

On 22 June, the shortest day of 2017, there will be an exclusive dinner at No. 7 Restaurant, Kick4Life, to celebrate winter. For that special occasion, the food will be paired with exceptional wines from Warwick Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

Urban Mobility Day will follow on 24 June. The fun-filled day will feature a bike parade from Maseru Mall to the Alliance Française premises.

There will be a bike learning trail built up with lessons on bike safety and traffic rules. Later that day there will also screen the movie Terra at 2pm.

The festivities will culminate in the 30 June discussion seminar, Speak Up 4 Lesotho where the topic will be Is media regulation a form of censorship?

Speakers will be drawn from civil society, government and business.