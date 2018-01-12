Another soldier up for murder

Tefo Tefo

ANOTHER member of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) Private Kopano Matsoso was on Monday joined to the other two army officers facing a murder charge for allegedly killing one Lisebo Tang near former LDF commander Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli’s residence in 2014.

Private Matsoso, 31, from Morifi in the Mohale’s Hoek district first appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on Monday where a charge of murder was read to him as he was joined to Corporal Tjekane Sebolai and Private Selone Ratšiu.

The duo had first appeared before the Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with killing Lisebo Tang and Tšepo Jane at Ha-Leqele, near Lt-Gen Kamoli’s residence in 2014.

The three army officers were said to be the bodyguards at the former commander of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) when they allegedly shot at the vehicle that parked near the place. Ms Tang and Mr Jane were in the targeted vehicle.

On 23 October 2017, High Court Judge, Justice Teboho Moiloa released on M1,000 bail, Corporal Sebolai and Private Ratšiu and ordered them to attend remands and stand trial.

They were also ordered to report once a month on Saturday at Thamae Police Station and not to interfere with Crown witnesses.

However, Private Matsoso was on Monday 8 January 2017, remanded in custody and informed he could only apply for bail at the High Court.

The murder to which the three army officers stand charged, has been separated into two charges, according to the charge sheet.

In the first count the accused are charged with contravening provisions of section 40 (1) of the Penal Code Act of 2010, read with section 109 of the same act;

“In that upon or about 9 May 2014, and at or near Ha-Leqele, Sekoting in the district of Maseru, the said accused each one or both acting in concert and furtherance of common purpose did unlawfully perform an act or omission with the intention of causing the death of one Lisebo Tang to wit;

“By shooting the said Lisebo Tang with AK 47 firearms on the chest and stomach resulting in Tang sustaining serious injuries that led to her death on 9 May 2014.”

Similar narration of the events was also stated in another murder charge relating to the death of Tšepo Jane, who later died from injuries he sustained from the shooting.

Private Matsoso is expected to appear again on remand before the Magistrate’s Court on Monday next week, while his co-accused are expected to appear again on remand next month.