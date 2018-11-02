Ba.One hosts FanFest Pre-Party

Mohalenyane Phakela

PREMIUM drinks company, Diageo South Africa, will host the Lesotho Times FanFest Pre-Party at Ba.One tomorrow evening where they will introduce the international vodka, Ciroc’s mango flavour.

Diageo comes on board as one of the main sponsors of the FanFest which celebrates more than 10 years of the existence of the Lesotho Times, the country’s leading news publication.

The Lesotho Times FanFest will be held at Setsoto Stadium on Saturday.

The pre-party, which is sponsored by Ciroc-mango, will enable revellers to taste the French vodka for free. Local disc spinners who are billed to perform at the Saturday extravaganza will heat up Ba.One.

Speaking to the Weekender this week, Refiloe Mohlotsane, who is one of the festival’s organisers through her company Plan A, said that there will be lots of Ciroc Prizes given away at the pre-party.

“Diageo South Africa joins the Lesotho Times FanFest as a big sponsor who has decided to throw a pre-party where revellers can get to taste Ciroc’s new flavour of Mango for free,” Mohlotsane said.

“It will be all in the spirit of the FanFest so people who buy tickets at the pre-party will win spot prizes from Ciroc, Lesotho Times and Vodacom Lesotho which is our other sponsor.”

She also said that Ciroc will also be served in the VIP section at the grand festival at Setsoto stadium on Saturday.

Besides Diageo, other sponsors of the Lesotho Times FanFest are Maluti Mountain Brewery, Sefalana Liquor Lesotho, AVANI Hotels, Vodacom Lesotho, Perfect Car Rental, JC Decaux, D2 Graphix, Afro Media and PC FM.

Being the mother of all parties, the fiesta boasts a star-studded line-up of legends Oliver Mtukudzi (Zimbabwe) and Tshepo Tshola also known as the Village Pope.

The local contingent includes Sway, Juvy, Mtsuzi, Counter Force, Charma Exzit, Kopper, Bootz, DJ Dimo, Together, Smooth and Katz, Fatere and the Super Twins.

The South African artistes include AKA, Kwesta, Nasty C, Trompies, Thebe, Prince Kaybee, Sho Madjozi, Lerato Kganyago, Amanda Black, Thami and Lady Zamar.

Ms Kiva will co-host the event with comedian Lilaphalapha as well as radio personalities Themba Nyathi and Lady Terror.

Mtukudzi has already taken it to Twitter saying Lesotho should be ready for his performance

“Kigali in Rwanda and Giyani in South Africa were amazing, Lesotho — Maseru it is your turn,” Mtukudzi wrote on Sunday.

Mohlotsane further said that it was all systems go at the arena and that it was important for people to arrive on time as the performances will start early.

“All is in place and what we are just waiting for is people’s arrival on Saturday from 12 noon. It is important to note that the performances will start on time and Nasty C will mount the stage at 4.30pm. So, we advise people to be early so that they will not come back to say certain artistes did not perform.

“A cooler box is allowed in but only with a six-pack of cans (no bottles). However, every brand of beverages will be on sale at low prices. For instance, a litre (two 500ml) of Castle Lager or Carling Black Label will sell for M15 throughout the event. Meanwhile Maluti Mountain Brewery has organised happy hours where if one buys four beverages will get two more for free. Vodacom has also joined the party by giving away a free beverage to any customer who buys three via M-Pesa.”

Mohlotsane further mentioned that to avoid congestion at the stadium, they have arranged parking lots at Moshoeshoe II Primary School and Pitso Ground.

“We have organised shuttles which will take people from the parking lots to the stadium. Apart from that, Perfect Car Rental being our sponsor, has vouched to ferry patrons from their homes to the stadium and back at discounted prices,” she said.