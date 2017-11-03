Bantu, Lioli lead the pack

Mikia Kalati

ECONET Premier League log leaders, Bantu, returned to winning ways this weekend after their perfect start to the 2017/18 season was halted by LDF the previous weekend when they two teams played out a one-all draw.

The Mafeteng side atoned for that disappointment by beating Likhopo 2-0 at Ratjomose Barracks with Tsietsi Motšeare and Lazola Tjokotjokwane netting the two goals.

The win enabled A Matšo Matebele to return to the summit which had been taken over by Lioli on Saturday.

The two teams are tied on 19 points from seven games but Bantu are on top by virtue of a superior goal difference.

Matlama also bagged three important points on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over LMPS who have now lost two games in a row.

This was a sweet result for Matlama coach, Mosito Matela, who was up against the club he left early this season to take over the reins at Tse Putsoa.

Jane Thabantšo, who recently returned from injury, netted for the first time this season and Mabuti Potloane added the second for the country’s most decorated side.

The win enabled Matlama to move into the top four and they are seven points behind Bantu.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Liphakoe maintained their good run with a hard fought 1-0 win over rookies Sefotha-fotha.

In-form Setho Moshoeshoe scored the only goal of the match as Liphakoe registered their fifth win in seven matches.

On Saturday, Lioli came from a goal down to beat struggling Sky Battalion 3-1 to give caretaker coach Motebang Makhetha his third victory in a row.

Lekhanya Lekhanya scored his fourth goal in three matches and Tumelo Khutlang and Kopano Tseka completed the rout.

Ralekoti Mokhahlane canceled out Tšepo Toloane’s early strike as spoils were shared in the match between Kick4Life and LDF.

LCS, who had been going through a bad patch since losing the Independence Cup title, returned to winning ways beating Linare 1-0 at LCS Ground on Saturday.

Econet Premier League results:

Saturday

Kick4Life 1-1 LDF

Lioli 3-1 Sky Battalion

LCS 1-0 Linare

Sunday

Matlama 2-0 LMPS

Likhopo 0-2 Bantu

Sefotha-fotha 0-1 Liphakoe

Econet Premier League Weekend fixtures

Saturday

Likhopo v Lioli

Bantu v Kick4Life

LDF v Majantja

Sunday

Sky Battalion v LCS

Linare v Sefotha-fotha

Sandawana v Matlama

LMPS v Liphakoe