Bantu put Matlama to the sword in thriller

Mikia Kalati

BANTU outgunned Matlama 4-2 in a thrilling Econet Premier League at Maputsoe DIFA Ground on Sunday to remain at the top of the table.

A Matso Matebele old boy, Nzenze Nkulu, got one over his former paymasters when he opened the scoring but the Mafeteng responded through Tsietsi Motšeare.

Moloisane Masimong, who produced a man of the match performance, gave Bantu the lead for the first time in the game but Matlama equalised through Motebang Sera.

However, substitute, Litšepe Marabe and Tsietsi Khooa ensured the day belonged to the league champions with the third and fourth goals for their side.

The result enabled A Matšo Matebele to maintain their two point advantage over fierce rivals, Lioli who have a game in hand.

Bantu have amassed 26 points from 11 games.

Matlama slipped from to fourth from third after their defeat.

They were overtaken by LDF who posted a 2-0 victory over winless Sky Battalion at Ratjomose Barracks.

In-form Tšepo Toloane was once again among the goals scorers as the Motheo Mohapi’s side clichéd their fifth win of the campaign in 10 games.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Kick4Life produced one of their best performances this season with a 3-0 demolition of inconsistent Linare at LCS Ground.

Tšepang Ntsenyane broke the deadlock for Leslie Notši’s side before Khubetsoana Kamela completed the rout with a brace.

The win lifted Kick4Life to sixth after a poor start to the campaign.

They now have collected 15 points from 10 games with four wins, three draws and three defeats.

On Saturday, Lioli beat LMPS 2-1 victory to temporarily move to the top of the table.

Tšoanelo Koetle and Tumelo Khutlang scored for Tse Nala while Roboama Koloti got the face saver for the police side who have now lost three of their last games and consequently dropped out of the top eight.

Majantja also bounced from the tragic loss of coach Motlatsi Shale who died last Thursday by beating Liphakoe 2-1 courtesy of goals from Kekeletso Snyder and Thakalekoala Mohapi.

Setho Moshoeshoe scored the consolation goal for Liphakoe.

Majantja are in seventh position while Liphakoe are fifth.

New boys Sefotha-fotha caused the biggest upset of the weekend beating LCS 1-0 at LCS Ground on Saturday.

Moalosi Makhetha scored the only goal to hand the rookies their second win of the season.