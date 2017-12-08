BBling event showcases Sotho culture

Mohalenyane Phakela

THE Blankets and Bling (BBling) lifestyle event which was held in Khorong in Thaba Bosiu on Saturday and Sunday was a resounding success in showcasing the cultural aspects of Basotho through the fashion, cuisine and games.

The event was first held in 2009 by Emotiv PR and Productions Kangfong. It was last held in 2014 before the organisers gave in to “popular demand” to relaunch it this year.

This year’s edition was held under the theme “U mang Mosotho (who is a Mosotho?”

This is reminiscent of BBling’s main sponsor, Alliance Insurance’s U Mang campaign.

Lesotho Tourism Development Corporation (LTDC) Chief Executive Officer, Mpaiphele Maqutu, endorsed the event.

“We have endorsed the Blankets and Bling concept and in our view, the concept is consistent with our (LTDC) vision to promote and stimulate domestic tourism through events like this which enhance social cohesion and encourage Basotho to do tourism,” Maqutu said.

“We are confident Blankets and Bling will go a long way towards the promotion of Sesotho culture and sustainable tourism in Lesotho.”

The female patrons outshined their male counterparts with their elegant fashion styles which had strong traditional influences.

There were also music performances from local acts such as Hypnotic Souls, Bible Verse, Qekha and OG S’Killz, with DJs Hobbs, The Hitman, Mr Maps, Nkonyane Pitso, Mekonko, Shaixstacy Agent K and Zagro DJs. Meloh was the only female artist on the line-up.

Famo legend, Honye, was given a rousing reception for his performance of Alliance Insurance’s theme song. The entire Alliance staff that was in attendance jumped onto the stage and showered him with gifts.

Cultural games such as Mokou, Skipin and Mokoro (target) were a major highlight of the event, particularly the Morabaraba tournament which attracted most people. The inflatable soccer poles sponsored by Maluti Mountain Brewery were very popular with children.

The local community also benefitted through the sale of traditional food and beer.