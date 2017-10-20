Bikers launch clubhouse, car wash

Mohalenyane Phakela

LOCAL motorcyclists recently launched a Bikers Club House and Car wash in Lithabaneng, Maseru whose proceeds will be used to fund their various charity projects.

The facility will also be a hangout spot where bikers will converge on weekends and also hold meetings.

Some of the services which are also open to the non-cycling public include the car wash and a braai spot where a variety of beverages are available for sale. There will also be a resident deejay and guest DJs from time to time to ensure the party never stops for patrons.

The founder of the club house, Pitso “Bikerboy” Ntsukunyane, told the Weekender on the side-lines of the launch that they aimed to foster unity among riders from different groups and undertake charitable ventures.

“We are 30 riders from different bikers’ associations and the club house provides a meeting place for mapping out our plans as well social activities,” Ntsukunyane said.

“Bringing together different associations will enable us to work together, mainly to help the less fortunate. This is the mandate of most groups and joining forces will enable us to make a bigger impact.

“The food and drinks which are sold at the club house as well as the car wash will help us raise funds for our charity projects.

“We had already selected the first beneficiaries but we had to postpone the handover ceremony due to bad weather in the past weeks. We will do the handover in the presence of the area chief.”

He said although they would start with people in Lithabaneng as it was the seat of their operations, the plan was to go further into other areas and assist those who were no longer able to do things for themselves like the paralysed. They would also assist child- headed families.