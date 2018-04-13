Black Swan hosts Liquid Clinic

Mamohlakola Letuka

THE second Liquid Clinic scheduled for 21 April at Black Swan B&B, in Maseru promises to a be a thriller after as organisers say they have perfected their act.

Dubbed Liquid Clinic Lesotho Connect, the event is aimed at educating the public about the craft behind and the contents of the cocktails that they consume.

The event is held by Liquid Clinic in partnership with Black Mix Lesotho.

Liquid Clinic is a beverage catering company offering unique bar services based on different consumer needs. Black Mix Lesotho is a brand building and events company that specialises in conceptualising and delivering tailor-made services in the areas of advertising, consultancy, training, implementation and project management and corporate events.

Liquid Clinic Lesotho Connect was launched at the same venue in April 2017 and gave party goers a chance to sample and savour the cocktail variety.

Organisers said this year they have also added a variety of beers, ciders and whiskeys on sale for revelers.

Local artistes that will feature at the event include DJs Ebonix, Trybz, NINE24, Gama, Afro and Pablo DJ, Stone Candi, and Lee Dasoul.

On behalf of Liquid Clinic, Ogone ‘OG’ Scotch said the cocktail event is about knowledge of beverages.

“We want people to have fun, but also be informed of what they are consuming,” OG said.

“Most of our clients don’t know what they like because they have no exposure, but with the information that would be available on the day, some will be able to stay loyal to one cocktail.”

He however, said despite the competition, their event remained unique because of the varied drinks that they serve.

“Our clinics are about our customers and their knowledge of the drinks. This version is broader and has focused on the business side of entertainment, inviting corporates to take part,” OG said.

“The venue will be transformed into a cocktail lovers’ paradise, with premium bars and leading mixologists shaking their unique creations, from the classic to the contemporary, weird and the wonderful,” Manisha Black, Black Mix CEO chipped in.

She said the previous year’s edition surpassed expectations hence they decided to make it an annual event.

She added they would be hiring out stalls for locals to display their crafts.