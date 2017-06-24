BP Media hosts business dinner

Mohalenyane Phakela

A SUBSIDIARY of Bashoeshoe Pele Car Rental, BP Media will host a business dinner at Lehakoe Club in Maseru on 30 June, aimed at assisting Basotho to learn from the experiences of other nationalities on how to conduct business.

Dubbed the Cultural Exchange Expo the event will bring together Basotho and foreign nationals who operate businesses in the country to share experiences in entrepreneurship.

BP Media’s Marketing and Business Developer, Pakazitha Mokenela recently told a press briefing in Maseru that the initiative was prompted by the country’s struggling economy which was heavily dependent on foreign investment.

“Due to the economic instability paralysing the nation, we have adopted this belief that only foreigners are capable of bringing business to Lesotho which means we either lack expertise or do not believe in ourselves,” Mr Mokenela said.

“We came up with this initiative so that Basotho can be able to learn about what makes foreigners’ businesses flourish. The foreign nationals will make presentations and also share what compelled them to bring their businesses to Lesotho.

Mr Mokenela said while some business people were afraid of revealing their trading secrets to competitors, this was however, a perfect opportunity to learn from each other the basics of making a business survive.

“This is actually a networking platform in which BEDCO and LNDC are also expected to present about the opportunities they have for Basotho. Entrepreneurs will also be afforded the opportunity to exhibit their products at the event,” he said.

The Cultural Exchange Expo will also feature performances by local acts as well as dance and food exchanges from different nationalities.

“We strongly encourage those that are not yet in business to come and learn from the experts,” he said.