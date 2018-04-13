Castle Lite ‘unlocks’ Maseru

Mamohlakola Letuka

CASTLE Lite will on tomorrow push the boundaries of hip-hop on the continent when they embark on the Extra Cold Music Experience starting with a gig headlined by South African star, Nasty C, at the Manthabiseng Convention Centre, in Maseru.

The campaign that is also aimed promoting the beverage will hold similar gigs in several African countries among them Botswana and Swaziland.

The line-up in Lesotho will also include Juvy, Stlofa, Nine24, Drybz and L-tore who will perform alongside the revered South African.

Born David Junior Ngcobo, Nasty C is a hip-hop singer, songwriter and producer who became the youngest recipient of the South African Hip Hop Award in 2015 after winning the Best Freshman Award at the South African Film and Television Awards.

Some of his best tracks are Way It Go and a remix of his single Juice Back where he featured Davido and Cassper Nyovest.

Since 2016, Nasty C has carved his own niche on the cut throat South African scene.

He has also been featured on Davido’s Coolest Kid in Africa, that has become a hit on the continent.

He was nominated last year for a BET Award alongside some of Africa’s best for Best International Act in Africa.

The Durban born star was meant to also perform at Lesotho Easter Grand Festival that was eventually postponed indefinitely.

Maluti Mountain Brewery global brand representative, Mpho Molapo, said the event was also meant to show gratitude to the consumers while acting as a prelude to the main event that would be held in South Africa in April.

“This event is a taste of what will be offered at the main event to be in Johannesburg in June,” Molapo said.

“We know that many local consumers will not be able to make it to the main event, hence we are having the ‘Unlock’.

“We have held store promotions where some won tickets and this show is really a reward for the loyalty that the consumers have shown to the beer.”