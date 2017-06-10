Chalatsi launches album

Mohalenyane Phakela

GOSPEL singer, Tsitso Chalatsi will launch his debut album at Adonai Worship Centre, near the Naleli bus stop on Saturday.

The 11 track multi-themed offering has strong echoes of Australian group Hillsong and Chalatsi rearranged classic hymns into pop tunes.

The album was produced by Thaba Makhooane and recorded at Salem Studios in Ha Thamae.

Some of the tracks to look out for include Hallelujah, Oa Nkalosa and the title track Jesu Ke Pheko.

“I started working on the album in 2013 and had planned to launch last year but I was busy with studies so it had to wait,” Chalatsi told the Weekender.

“I studied Business Management at Institute of Extra Mural Studies so that I could be able to manage and promote my music as I want to make it a career.

“I aim to reach out to people so that they can know God.

“I believe the type of music I do will drive people into wanting to listen and hopefully buy the album. Gospel music simply means good news so my goal is to be able to reach out to the world through music as a language that can be understood by all,” said the 27 year old.

The launch will be supported by performances from local Gospel stars such as Tsepo Kherenchane, Ngateng Mdupe and TP Squared as well as South Africa’s Churchill Selatole.

Recalling his music journey, Chalatsi said he started singing at the age of 14 as a backing vocalist.

“I grew up imitating South African star Keketso Phoofolo and in 2004 I decided to try my luck.

“One cannot start great so I started by backing other artistes. In 2006 I joined Shananai which was one of the big groups that time and in 2009 I left for Anointed.

“I want to be a testimony in Lesotho that a musician can make a living out of his art through hard work. My ultimate goal is to one day launch my own recording company so that I can be able to help other artistes grow,” he said.