Charity donates to Thaba-Tseka community

Tokelo Rasephei

ORPHANS and vulnerable people in the Thaba-Tseka district recently received a shot in the arm from Moea Charity Foundation who donated an assortment of goods including food packages to ease their plight.

The charity was established by Moea Khatala who is also the Managing Director of Get Keys Clearing and Forwarding Agency.

The charity recently held an event in Katlehong in the Thaba-Tseka district where it handed over food packages, 31 Seanamarena blankets and clothes.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Mr Khatala, said the donation was conceived as part of efforts to show their appreciation and love for the disadvantaged in Thaba-Tseka.

He said the charity was established in recognition of the support the public had shown to his business.

“We started by donating to the Thaba-Tseka community since they had been showing huge support to our business by buying cars through our company since its establishment in May this year,” Mr Khatala said.

He further said that the initiative of helping the needy will be done annually with Thaba-Tseka as the first district to benefit.

Mr Khatala further said that the blankets and food parcels were distributed to promote and raise awareness among the Thaba-Tseka community about the forthcoming Moea Birthday Bash in Thaba-Tseka on 28 October.

“The 28 October event is aimed at raising funds for the second annual charity endowment that will be held next year in another district that is yet to be disclosed.”

Thaba-Tseka #74 legislator, ‘Mamoipone Senauoane, expressed gratitude for the donations.

“The community is very grateful for the gifts and they wish to thank your company for the remarkable work you have done for them,” Ms Senauoane said.

Ms Senauoane further urged to the community to work together and support each other in order to transform the district into a better place for everyone regardless of their status.