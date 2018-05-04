Chief up for attempted murder

Tokelo Rasephei

Leribe

A PITSENG chief aged 69 is up for attempted murder after he allegedly shot a 55-year-old man from his village.

According to the police, the victim’s cattle were found grazing in a protected area on 21 April this year at around 1600 hours. The chief reportedly demanded payment of a fine and a dispute erupted between the two resulting in the chief shooting him.

The victim was taken to Motebang Hospital immediately take to for treatment and was released on 24 April while the chief was arrested on the same day.

The chief was however released because he is a public official and is due to appear in court once investigations are finalised.

Mokhotlong

Two men aged 24 and 30 along with a woman aged 27 from Mokhotlong district are due in court to face charges of attempted murder.

The trio is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man from Koma-koma in the Mokhotlong district allegedly allowing his horse to graze in their field.

Police said the trio would appear in court once investigations are completed.

Thaba Tseka

Tsibela Lekhanya Ts’eliso (32) and Moeketsi Fusi (50) from Mashai were on 26 April 2018 dragged to the Magistrate’s Court to face charges of murder.

The two are accused of murdering a man from Mashai.

Indications are that the duo accused the deceased of the murder of their late brother in 2010.

The two were remanded in custody awaiting trial.

In an unrelated case, a 23-year-old man from Sehong-hong is set to appear in court soon for raping a 21-year-old woman from the same district.

According to the police, on 25 April this year the accused broke into the victim’s house at around 2100 hours, strangled and raped her then fled the premises. The victim however identified the assailant.

The accused was arrested the following day and is in police custody awaiting his trial.

Maseru

The police are searching for two men who bought a property worth M60 000 with a fake cheque from one local business man in Maseru.

According to the reports, the men bought property worth M60 000 with a M100 000 cheque and requested M40 000 cash from the shop.