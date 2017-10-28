Civil society speaks on ‘mutiny’ soldiers

’Marafaele Mohloboli

THE Transformation Resource Centre (TRC) and the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) have accused the government of dragging its feet in resolving the case of the army officers accused of mutiny.

The two human rights organisations have further accused the government of perpetuating the violation of the officers’ human rights by postponing the reconvening of the mutiny court-martial to next year.

The soldiers have since been granted an indefinite leave of absence to allow them time to decide whether or not they want to continue as members of the security agency.

“Working in concert with the Government of Lesotho, we have been at the forefront to see to it that these officers’ human rights are respected and that they are brought back safely into the country, and that much we appreciate. However, we have noted with worry the dragging of feet by the government to put this matter to rest,” said TRC’s Human Rights Activist Advocate Lepeli Moeketsi.

According to Adv Moeketsi the Southern African Development Community (SADC) report on the Commission of inquiries headed by Justice Mpaphi Phumaphi indicated there was no evidence connecting the army officers to the said mutiny charges.

“The Commission dismissed these charges due to lack of sufficient evidence and on the understanding that the mutiny allegations were fabricated. You shall also recall that Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has since made clear government’s intentions to dissolve the martial court,” said Adv Moeketsi.

Prior to the developments so far, the two organizations held a series of meetings with the said army officers accused of mutiny, from those who were in exile in South Africa to a group imprisoned in the maximum holding facility. Discussions were also held with officers who were placed under open arrest and those tortured and forced into becoming state witnesses under duress.

“The government enthusiastically facilitated these meetings and worked hand in glove with us to ensure that these army officers’ rights are respected. At the same time, we have observed with worry that even in view of lack of evidence connecting the army officers to the alleged charge, thus leaving them with no case to answer to, the government has decided to postpone this fabricated case,” Adv Moeketsi said.

He said they have even gone to the extent of giving advice to the government on how best to lawfully dissolve the matter, but “there is still no progress to this effect.”

“We therefore regard the government’s decision to reconvene the court martial next year as a continuation of violation of these officers. The same issue is hindering preparations for the security and constitutional reforms as it denies them participation,” Adv Moeketsi said.

The human rights protection bodies appealed to the government to take control over the matter.

“We appeal to the government to immediately convene the court martial with powers invested in it, to lawfully dissolve the charges, especially now that those who were asked to implicate others no longer stand by their words,” said Executive Secretary for CCJP Booi Mohapi.

He explained that army officers were missing out on some opportunities that could come their way if their case had been dealt with and put to rest.

“With the apparent promotion exercise currently taking place in the army, these men are missing out, whereas they could also participate in the process. Some may even want to further their studies. We view this as a further human rights violation as there is no positive progression in their lives,” said Mohapi.

Government’s spokesperson Joang Molapo was not readily available for a comment.