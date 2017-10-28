Clean water supply for Berea villages

Limpho Sello

THE residents of Ha-Foso and Marabeng in Berea district, will now have access to clean water, thanks to the Drought Relief Water Supply Project which brought together the Ministry of Water Affairs, Water Sewage Company (WASCO) and Disaster Management Authority (DMA), to bring water to the area.

This project was introduced by the government in response to the 2015/16 El Nino-related drought that affected the greater part of the Southern Africa region. A total M131 million was allocated to the water sector by the government through the Ministry of Water Affairs to expand water supply coverage within the country.

At the launch, WASCO called on the residents not yet receiving water to visit their offices for processes required to finalise the connections.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Water Affairs, Mr Samonyane Ntsekele said the government has made strides to increase the coverage of clean water supply throughout the country.

“Progress made so far takes commitment by the government as resources are not always available to develop the infrastructure needed to service all communities without access to clean water. I therefore appeal to the public to work with us to ensure the success of these water development projects,” Mr Ntsekele said.

On his part, the Commissioner of Water, Mr Mokake Mojakisane said following the severe El Nino-induced drought, government prioritized a number of areas in its water supply project.

“These included areas falling under the districts of Berea and Mafeteng, which were hardest hit by the effects of the drought. The project also addressed the need for community stand-pipes to strengthen the water supply system,” Mr Mojakisane said.

In separate projects, he said, plans are also underway to provide water to residents through the Greater Maseru Water Supply programme.

“Applications are officially opened for Maseru residents without clean water. WASCO continues to work hard in ensuring that Greater Maseru Water Supply project which endeavors to provide fully-fledged water supply services to all residents is successful,” Mr Mojakisane said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Bulane Bulane thanked the government for bringing so much relief to the people of Marabeng and Ha-Foso.

“We are grateful because previously our two villages were known for these large water tanks found in almost every household. On a weekly basis, we used to spend a lot of money buying water. Now that we have water in our houses, and connections are continuing, we should not forget how precious this water is and conserve every drop,” Mr Bulane said.