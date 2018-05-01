Cocktail Turn Up

Mamohlakola Letuka

PLEASURE seekers were last Saturday left disappointed when the mixologist that was scheduled to give lectures on contents of various cocktails at the Liquid Clinic Connect Lesotho at Black Swan B&B in Maseru reportedly had to attend a funeral.

Instead of the advertised tutorials, the revelers were however, treated various mixes from 1100 hours through to 2200 hours before an after party at held at Cappello, at the Maseru Mall.

Liquid Clinic Lesotho Connect is aimed at educating the public about the craft behind the cocktails that they consume.

“The cocktail specialist had a funeral to attend,” said the organisers.

However, the day had few winners walking away with smart phones, Huawei Y6 sponsored by automotive lubricants giant Castrol.

The performances from local DJs had the audience on their toes throughout the event.

On the line-up were Trybz, NINE24, Gama, AfroDJ and Pablo DJ, Stone Candi from Bloemfontein and Lee Dasoul.

The chilly atmosphere was complementary to the picnic set-up of straw gazebos sponsored by Prestige Furnitures.

The black and red theme colours were displayed on the deco and the stage while a roasting lamb dispensed an unmistakable meaty aroma.

A complimentary drinks bar stood at the entrance cocktails, ciders and craft beers.

DJs interacted with the revelers while some enjoyed different games on the plush loan.

Corporates, among them Specialised Insurance were bundled in groups interacting with different people.

The event was held by Liquid Clinic in partnership with Black Mix Lesotho.

Liquid Clinic is a beverage catering company offering unique bar services based on different consumer needs while Black Mix Lesotho is a brand building and events company. It specialises in conceptualising and delivering tailor-made services in the areas of advertising, consultancy, training, implementation and project management and corporate events.

Liquid Clinic Lesotho Connect was launched at the same venue in April 2017.

The event was also graced by South African kwaito singer Ishmael who performed live and took the audience back to the 90’s with his hit song Roba-letheka.

Organisers said they were delighted to have grown as they have been invited to host similar events in Bloemfontein.

“Stone Candy has requested that we take this event to Bloemfontein, and we have set the date for September,” announced Black Mix boss Manish Black.