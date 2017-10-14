Cops quizzed over LEC staffer’s killing

’Marafaele Mohloboli

ABOUT five members of the Lesotho Mounted Police Service’s (LMPS) VIP protection unit are being interrogated in connection with the 6 February 2017 fatal shooting of a Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) staffer at the residence of former LMPS commissioner Molahlehi Letsoepa.

LEC Internal Audit department head, Thibello Nteso, was shot dead after a “quarrel had erupted” with police officers who were on duty at Mr Letsoepa’s Maseru West residence, according to the LMPS’s account.

Mr Nteso (46) was fatally shot soon after leaving one of his colleagues at the LEC’s residential complex having come from work.

According to a terse police statement issued after the incident, Mr Nteso was shot at around 9pm and ferried to Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Inspector Mpiti Mopeli confirmed the interrogation of the LMPS members to the Lesotho Times, but stressed that they were not suspects. The interrogation began on Monday, with the LMPS members allowed to return to their homes since they were not under arrest.

“We don’t have suspects as yet, but those who have been called in so far are officers who were in charge of the department that provides security to high-ranking police officers,” he said.

“It would be wrong if I was to say those people were suspects as of now. They are currently helping police with investigations.”

Insp Mopeli would not be drawn to reveal the number of LMPS officers being interrogated, saying they were changing since the investigation was an ongoing process.

However, well-placed sources in the LMPS have since told this publication that five officers had so far been summoned. The sources said some of the five were likely to be charged with murdering Mr Nteso, while others would likely serve as witnesses in the “likely” event the matter goes to court.

“The investigations are nearing completion and may lead to a breakthrough in many other murder cases that have been shelved in the past,” said the sources.

“There are yet more people to be called in. Some came to assist police with their investigations, and could be set free, while others will be answerable for that murder.”

Meanwhile, the Magistrate’s Court last month issued a warrant for Mr Letsoepa’s arrest for embezzlement during his tenure as police commissioner.

The warrant was issued in the wake of attempts by the government to extradite Mr Letsoepa, who is exiled in South Africa, to assist with investigations into the murder of Police Constable (PC) Mokalekale Khetheng.

PC Khetheng died under mysterious circumstances after being arrested by his colleagues at a traditional feast in Sebothoane, Leribe on 25 March 2016.

Former defence minister, Tšeliso Mokhosi, has since been charged with PC Khetheng’s murder along with four LMPS officers. Mr Mokhosi has since fled the country after being granted bail.

Mr Letsoepa officially retired as LMPS commissioner on 11 September 2017 after being pushed out by Prime Minister Thomas Thabane.