Crime briefls

Maseru

DARING armed robbers ambushed the owner of First Choice supermarket in broad daylight in Maseru and got away with M200 000 he wanted to use to buy some supplies for his shop.

The two cheeky attackers who were armed with a gun, waylaid the businessman as he walked to his car near the Sefika bus-stop area last Thursday afternoon.

After threatening to shoot him, they grabbed a bag with his money, it is alleged, and fled in a black Honda Fit getaway vehicle, which had no registration plate numbers.

Police yesterday said the hunt was on for the suspects who did not bother to mask their faces when they robbed the businessman.

“We are optimistic that we will soon catch these suspects. The armed robbery happened in a busy area and we know there are people who saw something. We are urging them to come forward and assist us in our investigations,” Police Spokesperson Inspector Mpiti Mopeli said.

He could not rule out that this might have been an inside job which involved someone who knew that at that particular time the businessman would be leaving his shop with a lot of money.

“Similar modus operandi involving weapons to frighten the victim and large sums of money continue to happen in most parts of the country. This is worrying us because similar style is employed and still people are not taking precautionary measures. We continue urging people to desist from carrying large sums of money because it is not safe. In some cases, victims have been killed,” Ins Mopeli said.

He said people should use other safer ways for transactions, such as electronic transfers or engage security services.

Leribe

On September 30, police found a report that an unknown man’s body was found at Peka Ha-ralehlatsa.

Reports show that the man was identified as a South African citizen with names Nkabane James Moeti who is 44 years old from Maguad.

According to inspector Mopeli, the man was last seen driving a Nissan car in South Africa on September 27 and the police are still investigating on how he ended up in Lesotho and his death.

In a separate suspected murder incident, police are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a 4+1 driver whose body was found in his car at the traffic lights near Robert Dam in Maseru.

Maseru

A 28 year old man from Khutlo-se-Metsi Thaba Tseka who was a 4+1 driver was found dead near the lakeside traffic lights on October 5.

Reports show that police found a knife near his body and another in his hand

The body had a number of knife attacks and the police are still investigating the case.

Mohale’s Hoek

A 22 year old woman from Ha-Mohosho Tau was raped by a man from the same village on October 1 around 10 am.

Reports show that this woman was waiting for her child to get home and unlock the door when the suspect asked her to come wait with her at his house and that was when the men raped this women.

Mafeteng

A 28 year old man from Litsoeneng in Mafeteng died at the Mafeteng hospital after he fell from a moving car.

According to inspector Mopeli, this man was with another woman when they were picked by a white Isuzu with South Africa number plates.

Inspector Mopeli said the police found a tip off about the kidnapping and while following the car, they saw this man fall off the car and the woman was rescued.

Reports further show that the suspect took off and the police are still searching for him.