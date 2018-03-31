Crime Reports

Tokelo Rasephei

Maseru

MARETHABILE Mohapi, a 32-year-old woman from Ha Matala, in the Maseru District was on 12 March sentenced to 10 years in prison after she was found guilty of stealing an 11 days old baby from a clinic in Maputsoe.

The Leribe Magistrate’s Court also gave Ms Mohapi the option to pay a M5000 fine she however, failed to raise the amount and will now serve the jail term.

Reports indicate that Ms Mohapi had on the day show interest in and even asked the mother to hold the baby while she was attended at the clinic.

She however, fled with the baby and was only caught at the Maputsoe Border Post while she tried to skip into South Africa.

Investigations reveal that the woman had deceitfully falsified her pregnancy to her husband and said she was awaiting delivery at the clinic.

Her luck only ran out when she was nabbed at the border.

Berea

Tale Thokoane (35,) from Ha Ramaema, in Mapoteng will make his second appearance at the Berea Magistrates Court on 3 April after he was dragged to court for the murder of his wife.

According to the police reports, a fight erupted between the couple when the man accused his wife of having an affair with a man from the same village.

Mr Thokoane reportedly continuously hit his wife with a metal bar until he drove her to a cliff where he hit her with a stone and she fell off.

He is awaiting trial in police custody.

Quthing

A 72-year-old granny has been arraigned before the courts for the murder of her 90-year-old husband in Sekhobeng Ndaliwe, in the Quthing District.

Reports indicate that, on 10 March, the deceased arrived home at around 1900hrs and locked himself in the kitchen. The old lady went to the room to gain access to food but the deceased refused to open the door.

A fight erupted when the old man opened the door and the wife allegedly struck him with a stick. The couple reportedly slept in separate rooms that night but the woman then found her husband dead in the morning.

The matter was reportedly discussed by the family and was concealed until the police got a tip-off on 17 March which led to her arrest.

She awaits trial in custody while the police investigate her matter.

Thaba Tseka

A 44-year-old man from Ha Soai, in the Thaba-Tseka District has been arrested for the murder of his 31-year-old wife.

Reports indicate that the man previously found his wife with a man whom he suspected to be in an affair with in 2007. He awaits trial in police custody.