Crime Reports

Nthatuoa Koeshe

Maseru

A 22 year old Maqhaka man will make his second appearance before the Berea Magistrate’s Court on October 30, 2017 on charges of murdering Hopolang Mokebisa (30) from the same village.

Realeboha Marake made his first appearance on 26 October 2017 and he was remanded in custody.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed that a disagreement ensued between the two men at a bar in the village, leading to a fight.

Marake left the bar while the deceased remained behind, drinking with his friends.

However, minutes later, the suspect returned to the bar, armed with a knife and attacked the victim who was subsequently pronounced dead upon arrival at Berea District Hospital.

Mohale’s Hoek

Tiisetso Tau (35) from Ha-Raisa will make his second appearance before the Mohale’s Hoek Magistrate’s Court to face charges of murdering his father Lesala Tau (57).

Tiisetso first appeared before the same court on 18 October and he was remanded in custody.

According to police spokesperson, Inspector Mpiti Mopeli, the accused stabbed his father on October 15 at about 10 pm, with a knife a number of times until he died.

“On the day the deceased was attacked, he had gone to his house to look for his goat where the suspect attacked him and stabbed him to death,” Inspector Mopeli said.

Mafeteng

Rethabile Seeisa, a 24 year-old taxi driver from Qoaling in Maseru, died on 19 October allegedly after being shot by two men who boarded his taxi car as passengers.

“These men got into the car, shot the driver and demanded that the other passengers should not scream,” Inspector Mopeli said.

He said the alleged killers then fled, leaving the passengers and the dead driver in the taxi.

Inspector Mopeli further said that the police found bullet shells at the crime scene.

He said investigations were underway.

Thaba Tseka

Inspector Mpiti Mopeli told the press on Monday that police were still investing the case of an armed robbery in Ha Noko where two homes were broken into.

He said on 17 October, the police received reports that two homes were burgled and money was stolen.

“One break-in occurred at the home of Tumisang Noko and the other was at Masaene Ntabane’s residence in the same village,” Inspector Mopeli said.

“M5000, two jeans and shoes at Mr Noko’s house while M6900, a 9 millimeter gun and a blanket were stolen from Ntabane’s house.”

Mafeteng

A Ha-Makhata woman, Mantholeng Kosi (44) was allegedly shot dead on 19 October 2017 at her home.

Police reports show that two men broke into her house at about 8pm while she was with her three children.

The woman reportedly went outside the house to investigate when she heard the dogs barking.

She is said to have run back into the house upon hearing a gunshot. But the suspects broke down the door and shot the now deceased before fleeing.

Investigations are underway.

Maseru

Two men will make their second appearance before the Maseru Magistrate’s Court on 30 October, 2017 on charges of murdering Lisebo Tang.

The men, Army Corporal Tjekane Sebolai (35) from Makhoakhoeng in Butha-Buthe and Private, Seloe Rats’iu (32) from Thaba Chitja made their first appearance on 20 October this year.

Inspector Mopeli said the duo was charged with the attempted murder of Tsepo Jane.

He said the offences were allegedly committed in Ha Leqele in 2014.