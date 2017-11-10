Cuban Linx give revellers surprise treat

Mohalenyane Phakela

A SURPRISE fashion show that was staged on at Cuban Linx club in Maseru on Saturday evening provided the proverbial icing on the cake at the end of a three-day fiesta to officially launch the entertainment joint.

Cuban Linx management announced a three day festival of music featuring local and South African acts from Friday to Sunday morning.

On Friday there was a well-attended House music session featuring South Africans, Christos and Vinny Da Vinci alongside locals, Agent K, Mekonko, TshepzaDJ, Trojan VDH, Spike and DJ Tseko.

Revellers also flocked to the club in large numbers on Saturday evening expecting more music- this time the advertised Hip Hop edition featuring the likes of Trybz, Afro DJ, NINE24, Konsept, Kopper, Pablodj, Da Starr, DJ Bootz, Mr Maps, Box Fr3sh, Kats and Smooth. They were up against South Africa’s Vigilante, Capital and Spontaneous.

But to their pleasant surprise, in addition to the Hip Hop show, the revellers were welcomed by 12 models from House of Onyx and Kaz Angels showcasing four local designers’ ranges which included Seshoeshoe outfits, head gear and t-shirts. The designs were from Mlatz showcasing the Qiloane hats and blank slide with t-shirts and Se-ana-marena hats. Nthabiseng Thakalekoala showcased beach wedding yarn bikinis while Lisemelo Thakalekoala showcased modern Seshoeshoe outfits.

House of Onyx owner ‘Matili Taaso told the Weekender that they wanted to prove that a fashion show can feature in any kind of event.

“When we learned about the Cuban Linx launch, I approached Mekonko (Cuban Linx co-owner) and asked him to allow us to be part of the event,” Taaso said.

“He did not hesitate as he also wanted to see the response of the crowd because part of their plan is to be able to accommodate everyone at Cuban Linx. He said he loved how people reacted and promised us that they will feature more fashion shows in future.”

The Cuban Linx weekly calendar includes comedy and Afro sounds on Wednesdays, House on Fridays, Hip Hop on Saturdays and Neo Soul as well as lounge music on Sundays.

Taaso further mentioned they got but gained business as well after one of the Cuban Linx’s launch sponsors, Jameson Whiskey asked to use the models in their upcoming promotions. She said three representatives also approached them at the event.

“The idea was to show people that local products are not mediocre. We also proved that the modelling standards are high in the country,” she added.

The Hip Hop show was held after the modelling session.