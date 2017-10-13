Cuban Linx hosts launch mega bash

Mohalenyane Phakela

PREMIER leisure joint, Cuban Linx is set for an official launch that will feature a mega line-up of House and Hip Hop at its LNDC base in Maseru from 3 to 5 November this year.

Cuban Linx began operations in November last year when it took over the venue that used to house the now defunct Times Café which had then lost its popularity. Of its three co-owners, only DJ Mekonko is known to the public while the other two have chosen to remain anonymous.

The party will be ignited on Friday 3 November by a ‘killer’ House music line-up featuring South Africa’s DJs at Work which comprises of veterans, Christos and Vinny da Vinci.

They are expected to serve the best of the genre alongside trusted locals such as Kuna (DJ Tseko), Mekonko, TshepzaDJ, Agent K, Trojan and Spike who will play till the next morning.

The party will continue on the same day but this time with a Hip Hop flavour when South African DJs Vigilante and Capital share the DJ booth with locals such as Trybz, Afro DJ, NINE24, Konsept, Kopper, Pablodj, Da Starr, DJ Bootz, Mr Maps, Box Fr3sh, Kats and Smooth. This edition will end on Sunday.

Ms Kiva Keys alongside Mavele will be the MCs.

Cuban Linx manager, Ntitsane Kimane, this week told the Weekender that the club has taken time to study the market before officially launching.

“Cuban Linx was just thrown into the market as the idea was to research and learn on the job how the market would receive it,” Kimane said.

“The club struggled at first but the owners stuck to the plan and eventually people started believing in us and we gradually gained a fair market share.

“Our clientele is mostly made up of people between 18 and 45 and we have learned ways of satisfying them so we are ready to launch. Although the three-day party will be dominated by House and Hip Hop, we do not define our clients through those two genres but try to accommodate everyone.”

He said their main sponsors will be Jameson Whisky and Castle Lite beer whose beverages will be sold at discounted prices.

“Also available at slashed prices will be a variety of dishes and cocktails we offer,” he added.