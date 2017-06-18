Cuban Linx hosts new govt party

Mohalenyane Phakela

MASERU situated Cuban Linx will tomorrow host an after party featuring local and South African stars to celebrate the incoming All Basotho Convention-led (ABC) coalition government.

The event, dubbed the 4×4 Inaugural Official After Party to reflect the four party composition of the new government, will be held soon after the inauguration of Prime Minister-elect, Thomas Thabane, of the ABC.

Dr Thabane will be returning to the hot seat 28 months after handing over power to his Democratic Congress (DC) rival Pakalitha Mosisili.

A coalition of four parties namely the ABC, the Monyane Moleleki-led Alliance of Democrats (AD), Basotho National Party (BNP) and the Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL) combined 63 seats to form the country’s third coalition government.

This followed snap elections which were held on 3 June.

The ABC combined its 48 seats with the AD’s nine, BNP’s five and the RCL’s one, enabling them to pass the 61-seat threshold required to form government in the 120-seat National Assembly.

Dr Mosisili’s DC obtained 26 constituency seats and four PR seats and outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Mothetjoa Metsing’s Lesotho Congress for Democracy obtained one constituency seat and 10 PR seats.

They will become the opposition in the 10th Parliament.

And tomorrow’s musical fiesta will feature the likes of South Africans, Zano and Sdudlanoma1000 alongside locals, Selimo Thabane, Juvy and Dunamis.

The DJ lineup will feature BoxFresh, Goddard, DJ Lep, DJ Senat Mazzino, DJ Tseko, DJ Vesta, Monyase DJ, DJ Counter Force, Mekonko, Agent K and Tshepzadj.

The event which is powered by Rock The City Entertainment is reminiscent of the campaign rallies particularly of the AD which was characterised by live performances by local and South African artistes as the parties sought to woo young voters.

The artistes have also consistently lamented the alleged lack of support from government, saying they were not even given royalties for their songs or even offered protection from piracy among other things.