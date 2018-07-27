Cuban Linx hosts “Throw a party”

Mohalenyane Phakela

CUBAN Linx has partnered with Maluti Mountain Brewery for a free party this Saturday where local and South African DJs are set to perform.

Dubbed “Throw a Party”, the event will see South African disc spinner, DJ Spontaneous accompanied by another unnamed disc spinner share the decks with locals such as DJ Ebonix alongside Cuban Linx’s residents Trybz and NINE24.

A host of other unnamed local DJs are also expected to perform.

The event will be held to promote Maluti Premium Lager brand which will be sold at reduced prices on the night.

Speaking to the Weekender this week, Cuban Linx co-owner, DJ Mekonko, said the event is also a way of showing gratitude to the club’s supportive clientele as well as that of the brand.

“Maluti Mountain Brewery sat down with our team to find ways to give back to our clients and we came up with this event,” DJ Mekonko said.

“We have had this relationship with the brewing company of hosting promotions. Although this will be the first time we are having a Maluti beer party, we have hosted several other parties before.

“On the day of the party, both Maluti draught and premium lager will be offered at discounted prices while consumers enjoy free entertainment from both local and South African DJs.”

DJ Mekonko said they are confident that DJ Spontaneous will deliver as they have hosted him twice before.

“On the two occasions that we have hosted DJ Spontaneous, he proved to be a favourite among our clients. We wanted a performer whose performance we would be sure.

“However, he is not the only DJ from South Africa as we also have a surprise performance by another South African DJ who we cannot name for obvious reasons. Apart from that. There are also two local surprise acts.

“We are keeping the identities of the performers secret just to spice up the event. We want it to be as interesting as possible,” DJ Mekonko said.