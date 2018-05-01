DJ China promises fireworks

Mamohlakola Letuka

SOUTH African deep house disc spinner and producer, DJ China, says he is looking forward to setting Cuban Linx in Maseru on fire when he performs at the second edition of the Black Party tomorrow.

He is scheduled to share the stage with local artistes like Macs on the Decks, The ‘A’ Supreme, Da Starr, Osten, Kopper, Mekonko, Tshepzadj and the organiser Agent K among others.

The party is held in celebration of the birthday party of local DJ, Agent K (born Moeketsi Mphuthi).

In an interview with the Weekender from his Johannesburg-base, DJ China expressed his excitement about the performance.

“I will definitely be in Maseru on Friday (tomorrow) and I am looking forward to the party,” DJ china said.

“I heard nothing but good things about the event which is one of the reasons I am happy to be part of it. Having known Agent K for a long time makes this party more interesting because I trust him.”

DJ China has been in the industry for over 15 years, with four compilations under his name.

He has previously been with Soul Candi Records until recently, when he left for House Afrika, alongside Vinny Da Vinci.

Vinny Da Vinci, who also mentored Agent K, took him under his wing in 2003 and mentored him while also offering him regular DJ sets alongside some of the biggest names in South Africa.

China thrilled crowds at venues throughout the country such as Carfax, 115, Rock ‘n Roll, Groove Bar, Urban Note, Carnalita, Capitol, 88, Paradigm, C3 and Rhino Bar.

He has shared the stage with international musicians such as Jojo Flores and Louie Vega, although he still enjoys playing at house parties and smaller events where it all started in arrears like Mafikeng and Pretoria.

He then focused on his album of House Kollectives 3 with a jazz and soul feel to it.

This album which flew off the shelves and was sold out within two weeks of being released featured hot local productions from Culoe De song – Dwellers of the jungle and New life by DJ Fofo and other international Producers.

The DJ said he is bring the best show Lesotho has ever experienced.

“I tell my story through my music, and I am going to give my best on that stage,” DJ China said.

Agent K said the artiste was engaged due to his extensive experience in the industry.