DJs out to promote young talent

Nthatuoa Koeshe

LOCAL disc spinners, DJ Kopper and Thizozo Sounds have embarked onto a talent search mission dubbed “The Heat Wave Picnic”.

The project will see the DJs performing alongside young artistes to give them exposure.

Sponsored by Maluti Mountain Brewery, the programme kicks off at Ozone Lounge in Hlotse, in the Berea district on Saturday while more events are lined up in Mefeteng, Mohale’s Hoek and Maseru in the coming months.

It will feature performances from Yemba Shungu and Majit’a Mtseng, heavyweight DJs such as Boxfresh, Gama, Pablo DJ, Napolian, Thizozo, Afro DJ, Sir Sechaba, Boots, Hlomla, Tony, Dj Deepee, Scandal, Kopper, Zagro Deejays and Thoxie among others.

Speaking to the Weekender this week, DJ Kopper said the idea behind the picnic was to search for raw talent in different districts and give the artistes exposure as opposed to having artistes from Maseru only.

He said they have included established artistes as a way of inspiring younger artistes with whom they will share the stage.

“We realised that unlike in Maseru, other districts have inadequate platforms to showcase their talent due to lack of events hence we came up with this show,” DJ Kopper said.

“While brainstorming with DJ Thizozo we became aware of the fact that people are starting to appreciate local talent. We hope that this is the beginning of more events which we hope will feature more of local artistes than international acts.

“For every district that we perform in, we will ensure that the line-up consists of more local artistes. We will give preference to upcoming artistes who are yearning for a platform.”

He said this was DJ Thizozo’s way of giving back to the community which voted for him to win the Vodacom Superstars in 2016 under the DJs category.

From Hlotse, the next edition will be held in Mafeteng next month. Another event will also be held in Mohale’s Hoek on the first weekend of October.

Another event is also lined up for Maseru at the end of October 2018.