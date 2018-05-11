Double delight at Setsoto

Mikia Kalati

ALL roads lead to Setsoto stadium this afternoon for the Ascension Day Econet Premier League double header where Bantu could be crowned 2017/18 champions if they beat LDF.

Matlama take on Sefotha-fotha in the first match of the day.

The army side who have been on song in recent weeks will be out to deny Bantu a win and a smooth title as A Matšo Matebele need just three points from their remaining three games to successfully defend the title.

LDF coach, Motheo Mohapi, has warned the league leaders that they may have to wait longer before they can start with their celebrations.

Mohapi said Sohle-Sohle, as LDF are affectionately known, are on a mission to win their remaining three games which can see them finish as high as second position if Lioli continue to drop points.

“It is a big game for us as well in our ambitious to finish the season in a respectable position,” Mohapi said.

“Bantu should be prepared for war on the field of play knowing that they may have to hold their celebrations for later.”

Mohapi said he was happy with the recent revival of his side that has registered four consecutive victories which have taken them to third position on the league standings.

“We want to maintain the same form,” he said.

“The players are motivated and are looking forward to the challenge. We hope that Basotho will come in big numbers to see the best of local football.”

James Madidilane, the Bantu coach, said today’s match is crucial for his side.

“It is important to do well in this game though our team is under pressure due to all the expectations where we could be champions if we win the match,” Madidilane said.

“We have to do all we can to win the match because just like in our previous games against Majantja, LDF are motivated to stop us from winning the title against them.”

He said he has encouraged his charges to focus on today’s game and avoid destruction.

“We can only win the league after winning the match and to that too has to be after the ninety minutes on the pitch. If we start the match off the field of play and concentrate on the title then that may delay the process until the last game.

“However, I think the boys are ready. Majantja were very determined on the day so for a different result this time around we have to go with a different mentality against LDF,” Madidilane said.

Thursday fixture

Matlama v Sefotha-fotha

LDF v Bantu

Lioli v Linare

Majantja v LMPS

LCS v Liphakoe

Likhopo v Sky Battalion