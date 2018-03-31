Dr Nenunguwi wows at debut Lesotho gig

Mamohlakola Letuka

LESOTHO-BORN gospel musician, Nano Nenungwi, left revelers spellbound when she performed at the annual Unrestricted Worship Concert held at Victory Hall Maseru last weekend.

The concert was meant to promote her debut album Unrestricted Worship Volume 1 in the country which was launched in 2016.

The tour was initially scheduled for December 2017 but was however postponed after it clashed with the schedule of the Pretoria based medical doctor whose weekend show was her debut locally.

“This is home, I am always here singing in churches and conferences but had never held a concert before,” Dr Nano said.

“The love that I received here has made me value family and taught me that family is everything.”

She expressed gratitude to her husband whom she said was the force behind her musical career.

“My husband forced me into recording this album. He has always been the manager while I am the voice. He is behind everything, from the songs on the album to the recordings and everything, he is my producer and manger.”

Her husband persuaded her to consider recording, but she declined citing her busy schedule, but being passionate, he found ways to ensure that she recorded.

In his honour, she bowed to him in the traditional Venda way as a sign of respect and appreciation for him.

Dr Nano’s husband said he pushed her to record after the realisation that most singers were in the music industry for fame and not for the glorification of God.

“Worship is a lifestyle not a hobby and I know my angel lives by the values of Christianity, also she is very talented,” Mr Nenungwi said.

He said they decided on the title Unrestricted Worship since they believed that it was important to worship anyhow without any restrictions.

Lefuno Buda, one of the guest artistes, said Lesotho had made a first good impression on him.

“I have performed throughout South Africa but had never encountered such an amazing audience,” Buda said.

The show coincided with that of renowned South African group Joyous Celebration that performed at Setsoto Stadium and Buda said the response surpassed their expectations.