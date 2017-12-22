Econet, Flash partner on mobile money remittance

ECONET in collaboration with Flash South Africa have introduced a convenient way to send money from South Africa to Lesotho. This new EcoCash enhancement will facilitate money transfer from the Republic of South Africa (RSA) to Lesotho via Flash agencies while the receiver based in Lesotho can instantly withdraw their money from any EcoCash agent nationwide.

This is in addition to customers in The UK and USA who were already able to send money to their families in Lesotho.

Econet’s General Manager: Econet Services, Motebang Moeketsi said that the partnership between two companies is an indication of growth and a sign of Econet’s aspirations to serve its customers regardless of boundaries. “EcoCash, is experiencing steady growth and we believe that Flash is the right partner that will help accelerate this growth.” said Moeketsi

Currently, Econet’s EcoCash is facilitating money transfers, deposits, withdrawals and bill payments country-wide. Basotho who live in RSA will not have to worry about the safety of their hard earned monies as the money will be deposited directly into the receivers’ EcoCash account.

Our role as Econet is to ensure that these remittances are channeled through the formal market, for the security of our customers and also for the benefit of the economy. The clients served through this service are able to access their money from anywhere they find an EcoCash Agent. In this case, it will only be a stone-throw from to send money from RSA reducing or completely taking away the cost of transport.

Sending money is easy, a person in South Africa will visit a Flash agent displaying EcoCash with a Lesotho Passport or RSA ID and an active SIM Card from any RSA network. They will be required to fill in a registration form. There are over 70, 000 Flash agents in RSA including PEP stores, PEP cells, Shoprite, Usave, Checkers Pick n Pay or Independent vendors and Kiosks

Once the sender has registered, they can send money to Lesotho by dialling *130*2697*7# to create a quote, then enter Econet Lesotho’s number that they wish to send money to. This number must be registered for EcoCash. Then the sender will enter amount upon which a transaction confirmation message with a reference number will be received. The sender will then use this quote to deposit money at any of the listed agents. Once the agent has received the money and confirmed; a subscriber in Lesotho will receive the money into the EcoCash wallet.