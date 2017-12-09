Econet holds EcoSure Fun walk

LAST Sunday, telecommunications giant, Econet, organized the EcoSure fun walk day.

The purpose of the walk as expounded by EcoSure Manager, Mabasia Khongoanyana, was to encourage the community to live a healthy lifestyle. Physical activity combined with good diet can help you reach and maintain a healthy weight, reduce risk of chronic diseases and most importantly promote your overall health.

Ms Khongoanyana said that the “EcoSure Fun Walk” aims to become a platform that create partnerships with customers, families and the community with the goal of promoting health and wellness in the society.

“Our sponsorship of the ‘EcoSure Fun Walk’ underscores EcoSure’s passion in taking the lead to create meaningful engagement for customers and other stakeholders. The theme “EcoSure Fun walk” describes how far as Econet we are willing to go to demonstrate and encourage healthy lifestyle. Beyond our products, we realise that we live in communities where we can do more to impact positive change and move lives forward,” she said.

She said the EcoSure aims to grow the walk into a leading, authentic endurance signature event on the fun walk calendar in Lesotho to be subscribed annually by any interested individuals and groups.

“We hope that the race will grow into something more than just a race but a platform to take stock of our health and also raise awareness to society’s most pressing needs that may require the attention and support of all stakeholders, financially, materially and morally,” she said.

Ms Khongoanyana said that the “EcoSure Fun walk” has been designed to plug into a routine sport that Basotho and other nations have fallen in love with in recent times–jogging, and fitness walks. She said EcoSure would like to elevate these exercises to become meaningful events that translate positively for society at large.