Econet launches low-cost, high value voucher

Mamohlakola Letuka

ECONET Telecom Lesotho has launched a recharge voucher combining voice, data and SMS bundles just for M4 to provide convenience and value for money for its customers.

Dubbed, Sk’haftin, the M4 voucher offers 50 on-net minutes, five off-net minutes, 50 local SMSes and 50 MB data.

In her remarks during the launch event earlier this week in Maseru, Econet Product Manager – Voice, Ntsetseng Letsae, said the telecommunications giant was pioneering another “first” in the local market by introducing the voucher.

“We are inspired to change our customers’ world which is why we are always searching for innovation that simplifies their lives,” she said, adding that the Sk’haftin voucher would not offer a core balance but immediately load voice, data and SMS bundles.

Ms Letsae indicated that the voucher simplified the steps of buying bundles, while also saving time.

Econet customers use different methods to purchase airtime. The methods include EcoCash and virtual recharges from M1 to M5 000 and physical vouchers with the following denominations; M5, M10, M20, M50, M100.

The value loaded into the subscriber’s core balance is equivalent to the voucher denomination and can be used to make out-of-bundle calls or perform data transactions or purchase voice, SMS or data bundles.

“Our customers buy airtime and convert it to different bundles, but with the M4 Sk’haftin physical voucher, all the bundles will automatically be loaded upon recharge,” she said, adding that Sk’haftin vouchers were sold at all Econet outlets and airtime dealers.