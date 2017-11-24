Econet quadruples data on Wednesdays

IF you thought Econet’s data bonuses were crazy, think again because something even bigger has just happened.

Beginning yesterday, Econet raised the bar with a 300 percent bonus on M20 data bundles bought on Wednesdays. This means that for M20 only a customer now gets 1000 MB, that’s a measly 24 MB short of a Gigabyte. In other words, customers are getting three times more than what they are buying.

Econet’s Manager Data, Itumeleng Mpasi said that this is the biggest bonus Econet has given to subscribers.

“Under normal circumstances M20 gets you 250MB but after we introduced the ‘2 for 1’ promotion that same amount was getting you 750MB,” Mpasi said.

“But we are now saying the same M20 will bring you an extra 250MB every Wednesday to bring the total to a massive 1000MB. Such a data bonus is unprecedented in this country.”

Appropriately named ‘Crazy Wednesday’, the promotion will end in January next year. The difference between Wednesday data bonus and the existing data special is that the extra 250MB bonus has to be used on the same Wednesday or will expire at midnight. This does not affect the other data which will still expire in a week’s time. So in essence it is just the extra 250MB that expires.

In the spirit of giving and making data more affordable Econet will continue to come up with exciting promotions that rewards both existing and new subscribers. “We understand that data is no longer a privilege but a necessity and our role as Econet, is to meet that need,” said Mpasi.

“Research has shown that there is a relationship between data penetration and economic growth. By giving away more data Econet is therefore contributing to economic growth. We are proud to be playing our part.” added Mpasi

To enjoy this offer every Wednesday, Econet customers dial *100# and buy M20 bundle on the menu.