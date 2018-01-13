Entrepreneurial programme launched

Lijeng Ranooe

MAFETENG

THE College of Co-operative Entrepreneurship and Business Studies (CCEBS) has launched a collaborative programme with the Acculturation Health Development (AHD) to equip students with entrepreneurial skills.

This was revealed by CCEBS Founder and Deputy Director, Mpitseng Ntsoele at a recent Acculturation Seminar in the Malakeng village in the district of Mafeteng.

CCEBS was established in June 2016 and it offers diplomas in Cooperative Entrepreneurship; Micro- Finance Management; Production and Manufacturing Management as well as a Certificate in Cooperative Management.

AHD is a non-profit organisation that was established in December 2016 and it targets tertiary as well as unemployed youth for leadership training and health advocacy.

Speaking at the acculturation seminar, Ms Ntsoele said they were “determined to change lives”, adding the college was founded to address the challenge of high unemployment in the country.

“Most colleges only provide theoretical lectures and students consequently struggle with the practical aspects of their jobs in the work environment.”

“In response to this, we have designed our courses so that by the time our students are in their third year of study they would have engaged in food and cosmetic production in order to develop the entrepreneurial skills they will need to start their own businesses.”

Ms Ntsoele also said that despite funding challenges, the college had however, created employment by hiring five lecturers, a security guard and two cleaners.

For her part, Mookho Moqhali the chief executive officer of AHD, advised students on the need to have a vision that guided their lives.

She said it was important for them to prioritise their health by shunning risky behaviour such drug abuse.

She further advised them to take up youth health advocacy and educate their peers on the risks associated with drugs.