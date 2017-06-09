EU insists on post-election reforms

Mohalenyane Phakela

THE European Union (EU) has reiterated its call for Lesotho to expedite the implementation of the raft of constitutional, governance and security sector reforms seen as crucial to ensuring lasting stability and retaining international funding for the country’s development programmes.

The EU said this in a statement that was released on Tuesday.

The statement followed Saturday’s snap elections where the opposition All Basotho Convention (ABC) emerged the biggest winner with a total of 48 seats.

Lesotho launched the national reform programme in 2016 as part of efforts to implement recommendations by the Justice Mpaphi Phumaphi-led Southern African Development Community (SADC) Commission of Inquiry which called for constitutional, security and public service reforms to ensure peace, stability and development.

The commission, which was set up after outgoing Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili asked SADC to probe the fatal shooting of former Lesotho Defence Force commander Maaparankoe Mahao on 25 June 2015, carried out its investigations between 31 August and 23 October 2015.

The commission also recommended among other things, the dismissal of former army commander Tlali Kamoli, the suspension of LDF officers implicated in cases of murder, attempted murder and treason while investigations into the allegations proceeded in line with international best practice.

After the report was issued, some of Lesotho international funders including the United States government withheld funding and called on government to speedily implement the SADC recommendations.

And in the aftermath of Saturday’s elections, the EU this week renewed its call for the incoming government and other stakeholders to expedite the reforms which had been stalled prior to the polls.

“In line with the reforms pledge signed by the parties, it’s crucial that those now elected come together and take collective responsibility to deliver on the promised and urgent reforms which are vital to enabling a more stable and democratic Lesotho that seeks prosperity through sustainable development,” The EU said in the statement.

“As a long standing partner of Lesotho, and working in continuing close coordination with Basotho stakeholders, SADC and other international partners, the EU stands ready to support the efforts in taking forward the necessary and urgent reforms.”

Turning to the polls, the EU said “the elections were organised in a professional and effective manner by Lesotho’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)”.

“The people of Lesotho expressed their choice in a peaceful and orderly manner,” the EU said, adding, “In accordance with the Electoral Pledge signed by all parties ahead of the elections, all stakeholders are expected to accept the announced election results”.

“In case of any challenges, these should be pursued in accordance with Lesotho’s legal framework.”

25 political parties signed the Electoral Pledge on 6 April committing themselves to accepting the outcome of the elections. The signing was also witnessed by the EU’s Ambassador to Lesotho Michael Doyle and other stakeholders.

The ABC won 47 seats and one proportional representation (PR) seat, bringing their total to 48. The ABC also won three constituencies in which the candidates died before the elections.

The constituency elections for the legislature candidates will be held after 90 days from the polls.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mosisili’s Democratic Congress obtained 26 constituency seats and four PR seats and outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Metsing’s Lesotho Congress for Democracy obtained one constituency seat and 10 PR seats.