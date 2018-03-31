Face of Lesotho on Sunday

Mamohlakola Letuka

EXPECTATIONS are high in camp for the twelve finalists that are scheduled to contest for the Face of Lesotho crown this Sunday at Leribe English Medium School.

Activities leading to the pageant include hiking at Tsikoane Mountain in Leribe tomorrow to encourage domestic tourism in line with the motive of initiative to promote heritage and culture.

The pageant is open to ladies from the ages of 17 to 24 years and winners join other contestants from across the globe in the Face of Beauty International to be held in Philippines later this year.

Organisers said this year they initially had 22 contestants who have been reduced to 12 via online voting platforms.

The contestants are scheduled to get into boot-camp in Leribe where among other activities, the models will take part in community work.

Machesetsa Phakiso, organiser of the pageant told the Weekender that the event was meant to groom local models so that they can stand a better chance on the international platform.

Last year, the Face of Lesotho crown was won by the then 20-year-old Michelle Tau after she beat 16 others.

Tau represented Lesotho at the Face of Beauty International contest in New Delhi, India, last year where she was crowned second runner up at the pageant.

“We have grown over the years and last year our participant came third out of 92 in India,” Phakiso said.

Phakiso however, said the modelling sector still faces funding challenges and pleaded with the relevant stakeholders to consider investing in the modelling.

“We still need funds and most sponsors are not keen to invest in the beauty industry.”

He said modelling has helped girls over the years to stay responsible and invest their time into community charity work.

“For one to join the campaign, they have to be part of a community initiative, we need responsible people,” Phakiso said.