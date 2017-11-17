Fashion, music show dazzles

Mamohlakola Letuka

FASHION designers and music artistes left the crowd begging for more with their polished performances at the recent Fashion Meets Music Lesotho (FMML) show at Lehakoe Recreational Club in Maseru.

FMML was launched last year by fashion houses, Quiteria & George as well as Dazzle Collection as a platform to promote fashion and music in the country.

FMML seeks to blend fashion with the development of up and coming music artists who are perform at the event alongside famous musicians from around the continent.

Ghanaian and South African designers graced the occasion and in particular, Fafa creations, a Ghanaian ready-to-wear Afro-Chic clothing line based in Johannesburg which won the best brand of the night.

Locals did not disappoint as Nthatuoa, a student designer from Limkokwing University walked away with the best designer award.

Paul Matela was crowned the best male model and Lineo Tsoanamatsie, the best female model.

“We wanted to know designer’s as we walk this journey together of promoting art in the country, hence my essence as the theme,” said Tumelo Motselebane, FMML Marketing Coordinator.

For her part, IFO brand designer, Bartha Setlama, said the show gave her the perfect platform to venture out of her comfort zone by showcasing swim wear and corsets.

She normally specialises in street wear.

South Africa-based actor ‘Matli Mohapeloa, co-hosted the event with Kananelo “Ms Kiva” Phakisi, as well as Channel O presenter and rapper Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena.

South African, DJ Churchill and DJ Touch of Soul had revelers on their feet, dancing through the night.

Moozlie and rapper, Dunamis did not disappoint either and his fans were delighted to receive copies of his latest album G.O.D.

In the end, Bible Verse was crowned the best male artiste and Linkeng won the female artist award.

There were recognitions for Dunamis and the legendary Tsepo Tšola who received a lifetime achievement award for his outstanding contribution to the music industry.