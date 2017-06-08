Final elections tally announced

THE Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced the final National Assembly seats tally after the 3 June 2017 elections.

Below is the final seats tally:

The All Basotho Convention (ABC) is the biggest winner, with 47 constituency seats and one proportional representation (PR) seat, with a total of 48. The ABC has also won three constituencies in which the candidates died before the elections. The IEC declared failed elections in Thupa-Kubu, Hololo and Teyateyaneng #24 constituencies.

ABC candidate for Thupa-Kubu constituency, Afrika Makakane, Basotho National Party (BNP) candidate for Hololo constituency, Matela Leakae and Popular Front for Democracy candidate for Teyateyaneng #24 constituency died ahead of the polls.

The constituency elections for the legislature candidates will be held after 90 days from the polls.

The Democratic Congress (DC) has 26 constituency seats and four PR seats, with a total of 30.

The Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) has one constituency seat and 10 PR seats, with a total of 11.

The Alliance of Democrats (AD) has one constituency seat and eight PR seats, with a total of nine.

The Movement for Economic Change (MEC) has one constituency seat and five PR seats, with a total of six.

The Basotho National Party (BNP) has no constituency seat and five PR seats.

The Popular Front for Democracy (PFD) has one constituency seat and two PR seats, with a total of three.

The Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL) has no constituency seat and one PR seat.

The Basotho Congress Party (BCP) has no constituency seat and one PR seat.

The Democratic Party of Lesotho (DPL) has no constituency seat and one PR seat.

The Marematlou Freedom Party (MFP) has no constituency seat and one PR seat.

The National Independent Party (NIP) has no constituency seat and one PR seat.

ABC 48 DC 30 LCD 11 AD 9 MEC 6 BNP 5 PFD 3 RCL 1 BCP 1 DPL 1 MFP 1 NIP 1

All Basotho Convention 47+3

Democratic Congress 26

Lesotho Congress for Democracy 1

Alliance of Democrats 1

Popular Front for Democracy 1

Movement for Economic Change 1